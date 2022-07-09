‘Inspiring Young Minds’ helps young men, curbs violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local mothers have been doing their part to help curb violence in South Bend; and now they are taking their work one step further.

Bobbie Woods recently started a new organization called ‘Inspiring Young Minds.’

The goal is to keep middle school boys and teens off the streets; and to help them find purpose in their lives.

On Friday, Woods hosted a “Meet and Greet” at O’Brien Fitness Center.

“As you know, I am the founder of Mamas Against Violence, and I work with mothers who are constantly losing their children, especially their sons; and so to help prevent a mother from having to go through this, we have to reach the children as well because if we notice in our community most of our homicides are committed by the youth nowadays,” said Woods.

Woods received a South Bend Alive Grant, aimed to help reduce violence among youth in the community.

