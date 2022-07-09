First and last Avantis on display at 2022 Concours d’Elegance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first and last Studebaker Avantis produced are shown off at the 2022 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, celebrating 60 years of the Studebaker Avanti’s debut.

The show field opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, before wrapping up at 4 p.m.

It all happened at the historic Copshaholm Mansion on W Washington St. in South Bend, hosted by the Studebaker Museum.

Also recognized at the show, personal luxury vehicles from the 1950′s to 1980′s.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate our automotive heritage,” Studebaker Museum executive director Patrick Slebonek said. “We had over a hundred years of automotive production here and we still have a lot of automotive production in the area and so it’s an opportunity to celebrate our history, our past, our future. All here with these incredible cars is just great opportunity for everybody, its the only time in the entire year where you really have to come out and see the entire museum campus of the Studebaker museum and the history museum to really enjoy this show.”

This year’s featured marque is Chrysler, along with Jeeps, Hudson, and Nash models.

