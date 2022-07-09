Clear skies continue into the second half of the weekend
Cooling overnight will lead to sunshine and a pleasant day on Sunday
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tonight: Clear skies, cool and comfortable as temps fall to the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 80s, cooler along the lakeshore.
Tomorrow night: Clear skies continue, not as cool. Lows in the lower 60s.
High: 82
Low: 64
PPT: 0.00″
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
