Clear skies continue into the second half of the weekend

Cooling overnight will lead to sunshine and a pleasant day on Sunday
Clear and comfortable weather continues into the second half of the weekend.
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tonight: Clear skies, cool and comfortable as temps fall to the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 80s, cooler along the lakeshore.

Tomorrow night: Clear skies continue, not as cool. Lows in the lower 60s.

High: 82

Low: 64

PPT: 0.00″

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

