UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Goshen woman found safe

ALERT: 72-year-old Goshen woman missing.
ALERT: 72-year-old Goshen woman missing.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert issued for Monika Ganaway has been cancelled.

According to the Goshen Police Department, Ganaway has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a Goshen woman.

Monika Ganaway, a 72-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, has gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, medical ID bracelet, blue jeans and leather shoes.

Ganaway was last seen on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Monika Ganaway, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

