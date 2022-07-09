60th Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns to shores of Lake Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of art, a canvas and paint may come to mind.

But it’s much more than that with the 60th annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff.

On Saturday morning, those in attendance waited in line in anticipation of the fair’s opening in St. Joseph.

When the gates opened, guests encountered various forms of art, from glassware to hand-carved wood.

More than 170 artists from around the country are in town to show their art, and to sell their work.

“Weather, number one, perfect for the weekend. Two, this is one of the best art fairs in this region so there are tons of artists that are amazing, amazing people,” Angie Thieszen, a wood stain artist, said.

Over 400 volunteers worked to make the event possible.

“You can find art everywhere and that’s the beauty of this. It’s just a space for your imagination just to go wild,” volunteer Humberto Olivares said.

Volunteers plan to meet again in a couple months to start planning next year’s art fair.

