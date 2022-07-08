Woman arrested in connection with Mishawaka shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says a woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in the city last month.

Cheri Avery, 40, of Elkhart has been charged with Battery by Means of a deadly weapon and Invasion of Privacy.

Police say the shooting happened on June 28 just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 8th Street. They were notified by security personnel at the hospital about a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, drove himself to the hospital after he had been shot in the hip. Police say his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Avery’s initial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

