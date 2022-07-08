Ukraine Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team to train in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Olympic athletes from Ukraine are coming to the Hoosier state to resume their training.

For the next three weeks, Hammond Central High School will be home to the Ukraine Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team.

“It’s exciting, I mean it really is,” says Chris Moore, Hammond Central High School athletic director.

Moore says Olympic wrestlers will use the state-of-the-art high school facility as their training location this summer.

“So, I believe they’re starting here tomorrow (Friday),” Moore says. “They will be here until about the 3rd of August.”

But they won’t be alone, as Hammond Central’s student-athletes gear up for their upcoming athletic seasons.

“Wrestling, again volleyball, basketball, whatever it is, they train at a completely different level,” Moore says. “And I think our student-athletes will just benefit from being able to observe them, watch them, and hopefully even participate a little bit with them.”

Along with the wrestling room, Olympians will have access to a gymnasium, a weight room, a track/football field, and a pool.

It all comes as many in Ukraine seek refuge from the war in their native country.

“And I think that’s some of what’s missed in the excitement of them just being here, but just realizing the reason why they are training here,” Moore says. “Seeing that and realizing that does put it into perspective if you bring in their current situation and what they’ve dealt with and what they have to be dealing with.”

But despite the sad reality of having to seek for a new spot to train, Moore says he is more than happy for it to end up at Hammond Central.

“Just to hear Olympic caliber athletes wanting to or training here and even allowing us to observe them is pretty exciting in itself.”

