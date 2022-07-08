Advertisement

Susanna’s Kitchen hosts fashion show fundraiser at Hotel Elkhart

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, people gathered at Hotel Elkhart for a fashion show fundraiser to support Susanna’s Kitchen.

The non-profit feeds the hungry and serves about 50 meals a day.

“I’ve got volunteers from all the local churches that come in and help serve,” said Dale McDowell, the chairman of Susanna’s Kitchen.

Susanna’s Kitchen has operated in churches and most recently at the Knights of the Columbus building.

“A great service I think for Elkhart and like I say a great history in Elkhart,” McDowell said.

With the help of the city, Susanna’s Kitchen recently found a permanent home at Grace Lutheran Church.

They, however, cannot start cooking until they fix some plumbing issues and ventilation that could cost up to $150,000.

“So the fundraiser put on by The Twisted String tonight is a thankful thing to help us accrue some funds for our change,” McDowell explained. “We have supported Elkhart for 40 years, now Elkhart is coming around and helping us.”

“We all wanted to do something for Susanna’s Kitchen and this was a great way we could just help out by doing what we all know how to do best,” said Kelly Regier, of The Twisted String Boutique.

Derald Gray, with DG Visionaries, offered free video production and DJ services for the event.

“Whenever I do have the opportunities to give back to the soup kitchen or the local community, I am just going to jump on it if I have the free time and I am here today and thankfully I did,” Gray said. “I believe in Susanna’s Kitchen, and I just love that they are really helping out the hungry.”

Next week, Susanna’s Kitchen will ask for an exemption to stay in the Knights of Columbus building until they can get the repairs finished.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Gearhart
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka
Joe Hektor walks into hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand after being hit by a stray...
Mishawaka man shot outside Four Winds Field on Fourth of July speaks out
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified.
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified, will not be charged
The small, odd-shaped parcel has just 22 feet of frontage.
St. Joseph County sells parcel of land to Notre Dame for $1

Latest News

Susanna's Kitchen hosts fashion show fundraiser.
Susanna's Kitchen hosts fashion show fundraiser
Benton Harbor meets state lead standards after months of line replacement.
Benton Harbor meets state lead standards after months of line replacement
Benton Harbor meets state lead standards after months of line replacement
Paws for Humanity always strives to live their motto: "People Helping Animals Helping People."
Paws for Humanity kicks of concert series to help provide emotional services year-round