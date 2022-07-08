Advertisement

Sunflower field opens at Thistleberry Farm

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The sunflower field at Thistleberry Farm in St. Joseph County is now open!

It’s expected to stay open until July 18. Admission is $8 per person, but it’s free for kids under the age of two.

Thistleberry Farm Co-Owner Dave Frushour says it’s a great time to come out and take some pictures.

“It’s come on real good,” Frushour says. “We had dry weather earlier, but rain recently. It looks beautiful right now. It’s just starting to bloom.”

Hours for the field are listed below.

  • Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The lavender field at Thistleberry Farm is also still open right now. For more information, head to the farm’s Facebook page.

