South Bend Police Department to host second expedited hiring event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next Saturday, the South Bend Police Department is hosting its second expedited hiring event.

Last month, the department held the first of its “Summer Prospect Days,” which condenses a majority of the hiring process into one day.

Applicants will have the opportunity to take the physical agility test, written exam, and go through a few interviews. This process previously took up to three months to complete.

The department has said that it is not changing or reducing any of the requirements to become a police officer. This event simply streamlines scheduling convenience for people with work or school schedules.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 11 to be considered for the July 16 testing day.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 11 to be considered for the July 16 testing day.

