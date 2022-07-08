Advertisement

South Bend Country Club to challenge players at Four Winds Invitational

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational—one of the stops on the Epson Tour—returns to the South Bend Country Club this August.

The Epson Tour, formerly known as the Symetra Tour, is the second tier/developmental tour of the LPGA Tour.

The course is expected to provide some challenges for the golfers, with thin fairways and elevated, uneven greens. It’s a course that can make any amateur a bit frustrated.

“Come tournament week, a lot of factors are dependent on weather, which we don’t have control of,” says Greg Helmkamp, South Bend Country Club golf pro. “It’s an old-style country club, so it’s got some tight fairways with the bigger, more mature trees. So, regardless of the weather, the challenge will be there.

“Honestly, it’s a beautiful piece of property sitting on chain lakes,” Helmkamp added. “When you’re out there, there’s some pretty good views. If you’re having a bad round, you can step out and say ‘okay, I’m at least enjoying a beautiful golf course.’”

The Four Winds Invitational will take place from Aug. 12-14.

