South Bend Bike Garage pedals to new location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Putting more people on bikes is the stated goal of the all-volunteer South Bend Bike Garage.

But how many more?

Those in charge have long longed to live larger.

Tomorrow, operations will move to a new home base with ten times the space of their current quarters.

At the South Bend Bike Garage, they fix bikes, they sell bikes, they allow people to earn bikes by volunteering, but their current shop on Portage Avenue is cramped. It can only hold 50 of the 300 or so bikes they own—the rest are in storage—and they don’ have the climate control needed to work in winter.

On Saturday, the Bike Garage will move to a building on the former campus of St. Joseph High School that is bigger and better located near two multi-use bike and pedestrian paths.

“Honestly, if you kind of put a pin on the map of where the best location would be in the city, we’ve got the (East Bank) trail right out front, it curves around, the new trail, the Coal Line is going to connect in here right near us,” explained Bike Garage President Dustin New.

The new space is close to the campuses of Notre Dame, St. Mary’s, and Holy Cross. College students make up a large portion of bike garage volunteers.

The bike garage is now open just three hours a week, but it’s hoped hours and services could be expanded at the new location.

The move will start at 8:30 am. on Saturday July 9, at 909 Portage Ave. and volunteers are welcome.

