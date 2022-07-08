Advertisement

Showers come to an end before a picture perfect weekend

Scattered showers Friday evening before sunshine returns for the weekend
Scattered showers Friday evening will move out and lead to a gorgeous weekend
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tonight: Scattered showers, some isolated cells may produce heavy rain at times. After midnight, skies become partly cloudy. Low of 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High of 80.

Saturday night: Clear and cool. Low of 52.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High of 84.

High: 81

Low: 70

PPT: Trace

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

