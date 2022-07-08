Showers come to an end before a picture perfect weekend
Scattered showers Friday evening before sunshine returns for the weekend
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tonight: Scattered showers, some isolated cells may produce heavy rain at times. After midnight, skies become partly cloudy. Low of 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High of 80.
Saturday night: Clear and cool. Low of 52.
Sunday: Sunny skies. High of 84.
High: 81
Low: 70
PPT: Trace
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.