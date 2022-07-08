SB Cubs pick up 8-6 win over Timber Rattlers on walk-off grand slam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs were tied for first place in the Midwest League West division with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers prior to the two teams matching up on Thursday night at Four Winds Field.

However, that all changed with one swing of the bat from Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Just a few hours before his 20th birthday, Caissie hit a towering grand slam that went over the 1st Source Bank Performance Center in right field, giving the Cubs an 8-6 win and sole possession of first place in the Midwest League West.

Afterwards, our 16 Sports team got some help with their postgame interview with Caissie from Cubs third baseman Luis Verdugo.

VERDUGO : “We’re here with Owen Cassie, the hero of the game tonight. So, can you take us through the AB (at-bat) when you hit the home run? How you feel, what you did, and all the feelings that you got through that moment?”

CAISSIE : “Yeah, I mean I tried to get a good pitch to hit and, you know, he threw me a slider down in, kind of. “And I just put a good swing on it, and as soon as it left the bat, I knew it was gone, so it was a pretty good feeling.”

VERDUGO : “How special was it to do it right before the day of your birthday?”

CASSIE : “I mean, that’ll be my last hit as a teenager, so I will never forget that one. But it’s a pretty good feeling.”

The Cubs will take on the Timber Rattlers again on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EDT at Four Winds Field.

