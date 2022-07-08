Ribbon cutting held for electric bike shop in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - An electric bike retailer in Granger held a grand opening celebration on Friday.

Pedego Electric Bikes Granger started doing business last November but waited for better biking weather to cut the ribbon.

Pedego has 18 separate models, including fat tire, tandem, and three-wheeled versions. All are equipped with electric motors and can travel up to 20 miles per hour.

“We’ve seen a lot of people that haven’t ridden bikes for quite a while, and people with knee problems or hip problems who would like to get out and experience the outdoors” says Michael Wever, owner of Pedego Electric Bikes Granger. “And these bikes allow them to do that.”

Pedego is located at the Toscana Park shopping center in Granger.

