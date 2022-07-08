Advertisement

Niles Bluegrass Festival is underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Bluegrass Festival is underway at Riverfront Park.

All weekend, guests can enjoy more than 20 bands performing live music right along the river.

Food trucks and local craft vendors are also on site.

The festival is free to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

The Niles Bluegrass Festival will take place through Sunday, July 10.

For more information or to view a list of bands performing, click here.

