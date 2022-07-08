Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in St. Joseph County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police were called out to a single motorcycle crash in the area of McKinley Highway and Cedar Road just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. While the investigation is ongoing, police believe excessive speed is the primary cause.

Police are asking you to avoid the area as crews are still on the scene.

