Medical Moment: A new surgery easing the pain of prosthesis

(WNDU) - There are as many as two million amputees in the United States. Many of whom are fitted with prosthetic limbs that improve their mobility.

But as many as 50 percent of all amputees have a difficult time wearing their prosthetic.

It’s a feeling Broc Potts knows all too well.

31-year-old Potts feels at home working with his hands. But standing was painful until recently. Potts is a survivor of childhood cancer of the bone. During treatment as a teen, Potts suffered a life-threatening infection.

“Amputated me above the knee ‘cause the infection, it was growing so rapidly,” Potts recalled.

For almost a decade, Potts’s old prosthetic rubbed against his residual leg until it was raw.

“Every step I took, it was a stinging, burning and there was nothing I could do about it,” Potts said.

Doctor Joel Mayerson had a solution. A new prosthetic procedure known as osseointegration.

“Osseointegration allows us to put a metal bar inside someone’s bone,” said Dr. Mayerson, an orthopedic oncologist at the Ohio State University James Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Surgeons then, carefully close the area around the bar to prevent infection, leaving a small connection exposed.

“Instead of having a socket, like a shoe, we can have a prosthetic leg just snaps the same way that you would snap a drill bit into a drill,” Dr. Mayerson said.

“There’s nothing touching outside of my leg,” Potts said. “Like, there was that socket giving me blisters. So, this is a whole new feeling.”

Potts says he’s used to beating the odds. After 30 rounds of chemo, doctors told him he’d be infertile. Now, he’s the head of a full household - age nine months to nine years.

“I faced doctors saying I couldn’t have kids now it’s five. And then, that’s quits for me,” Potts said.

But he won’t quit when it comes to improving his health and mobility.

Dr. Mayerson says the procedure could eventually be combined with a surgery called targeted muscle reinnervation; which is a nerve surgery that when combined with special electrical connections allows for more intuitive movement of prosthetic limbs.

