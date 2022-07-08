Advertisement

Krasl Art Fair kicks off with ‘Block Party’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph is getting ready for a weekend full of creativity, shopping, and lots of food!

The annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff starts on Saturday. But on Friday night, it’s kicking things off with a Block Party.

It’s taking place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Oval Lawn at Krasl Art Center.

There will be several musical performances. There will also be food, drinks, and other activities.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 3-10.

Meanwhile, there are several streets that are closed for the fair until Sunday. Lake Boulevard is closed from Ship Street to Park Street, along with the west half of the 500 block of Broad Street and Elm Street.

The city will also have “no parking zone” signs around the city, so watch out for those.

There will be no shuttle buses this year, and pets are not allowed.

