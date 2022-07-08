Advertisement

Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking the law against the dilation and evacuation abortions.

The Republican-backed legislation calls the procedure “dismemberment abortion” and prohibits it except to prevent serious health risk or save the life of the mother. A doctor violating the law could face a felony charge.

The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to consider tighter abortion laws during a special legislative session set to start July 25.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/8/2022 3:43:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

WARNING: Porch pirates use ‘unordered package’ scam in Elkhart
Motorcycle Crash generic
Osceola man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash
Elizabeth Gearhart
Missing 39-year-old South Bend woman found safe
TSA officials at South Bend Airport find 2 guns in carry-on luggage
Joe Hektor walks into hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand after being hit by a stray...
Mishawaka man shot outside Four Winds Field on Fourth of July speaks out

Latest News

The Morris Performing Arts Center is hosting the weekly event for its 22nd year.
High Life performs at Fridays by the Fountain
Pedego Electric Bikes Granger started doing business last November but waited for better biking...
Ribbon cutting held for electric bike shop in Granger
It's expected to stay open until July 18.
Sunflower field opens at Thistleberry Farm
Medical Moment: The new surgery revolutionizing prosthesis.
Medical Moment: The new surgery revolutionizing prosthesis
It's expected to stay open until July 18.
Sunflower field opens at Thistleberry Farm