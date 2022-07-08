Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking the law against the dilation and evacuation abortions.

The Republican-backed legislation calls the procedure “dismemberment abortion” and prohibits it except to prevent serious health risk or save the life of the mother. A doctor violating the law could face a felony charge.

The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to consider tighter abortion laws during a special legislative session set to start July 25.

