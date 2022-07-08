High Life performs at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!

Fridays by the Fountain are back for the summer at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza. High Life took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Performing Arts Center is hosting the weekly event for its 22nd year. But keep in mind, the performing arts center is undergoing renovations, so you won’t be able to go inside.

“We are excited that we’re still able to bring live music to the community outside in front of the building every Friday for free,” says Jane Moore, director of booking and event services for the Morris Performing Arts Center. “It’s a great place to bring your kids or to come out during lunch time if you work downtown and enjoy some food from one of our food trucks and listen to music and relax.”

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

