‘Hats off to the Houses’ campaign sells hats to help house families in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local McDonald’s restaurants are gearing up for a big campaign next week called “Hats Off to the Houses”.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan are selling bucket hats for $10.00.

The proceeds go directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. It gives families a home away from home while their child is in the hospital, providing families meals to eat and a place to stay.

The Ronald McDonald House has meant everything to new mom and dad, Emily and Seth Klaassen, whose son is in the NICU in South Bend.

“I’m actually a second generation RMH stayer,” Emily said. “I was born 32 weeks myself and I stayed at Riley when I was a baby and my parents stayed at RMH for about a month, so it’s come full circle and I am so thankful for the Ronald McDonald House and everything that they do. As a new mom, I want to be next to my son all the time and RMH makes that possible, it’s only 5 minute walk to the NICU and I don’t know what I would do without them.”

Klaassen is from Louisville but gave birth early while visiting Michigan City.

Some good news: Her son Gary will be released from the NICU in a couple of weeks thanks to the great care at Memorial.

Again, you can get your bucket hat from McDonald’s on Monday.

