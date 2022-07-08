First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Friday, Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Scattered showers will continue across Michiana through the afternoon. A few heavier pockets of rain are possible with isolated rainfall amounts between 1-3 inches. We will see the scattered showers produce about a half inch to an inch of rain for much of the area through the early evening. Scattered showers move out of the area after 4pm with clouds clearing quickly through the evening. Temperatures will remain constant in the lower to middle 70s through the afternoon. High of 78 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds continue to clear overnight as temperatures begin to drop. Lows will fall into the lower 60s by the morning with lower humidity and a more comfortable feel. Low of 60 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and lower humidity will make for a great weekend. Highs will reach around 80 degrees during the afternoon with just a few high clouds. High of 80 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with another day of lower humidity and a light breeze. Temperatures will begin to trend higher, nearing the middle 80s by the afternoon. Still a very nice Sunday before the humidity returns for Monday. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures nearing 90 on Monday with higher humidity. As another frontal system moves through on Monday night into Tuesday there is a chance for some scattered thunderstorms. After this, most of next week will be Sunny and dry with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s as the very warm pattern continues. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

