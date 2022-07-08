Benton Harbor meets state lead standards after months of line replacement

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the city announced that it’s water system has met state lead standards for the second consecutive testing round.

The test results released were from a repeated sampling period to show declines in lead levels.

To date, more than 70 percent of the service line connections in Benton Harbor have been serviced, and if necessary, replaced with new copper lines.

Benton Harbor approved the process of replacing the city’s lead service lines in December of last year.

“This is a significant step forward for our community as we work to ensure Benton Harbor has access to safe drinking water,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad in a press release. “We appreciate the support and unwavering commitment of the State of Michigan and EPA as we work together to move Benton Harbor forward.”

All homes in the City of Benton Harbor are eligible for free lead inspection and abatement of lead hazards found during that inspection. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

