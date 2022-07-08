Advertisement

Benton Harbor meets state lead standards after months of line replacement

(ky3)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the city announced that it’s water system has met state lead standards for the second consecutive testing round.

The test results released were from a repeated sampling period to show declines in lead levels.

To date, more than 70 percent of the service line connections in Benton Harbor have been serviced, and if necessary, replaced with new copper lines.

Benton Harbor approved the process of replacing the city’s lead service lines in December of last year.

“This is a significant step forward for our community as we work to ensure Benton Harbor has access to safe drinking water,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad in a press release. “We appreciate the support and unwavering commitment of the State of Michigan and EPA as we work together to move Benton Harbor forward.”

All homes in the City of Benton Harbor are eligible for free lead inspection and abatement of lead hazards found during that inspection. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Gearhart
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka
Joe Hektor walks into hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand after being hit by a stray...
Mishawaka man shot outside Four Winds Field on Fourth of July speaks out
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified.
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified, will not be charged
The small, odd-shaped parcel has just 22 feet of frontage.
St. Joseph County sells parcel of land to Notre Dame for $1

Latest News

Paws for Humanity always strives to live their motto: "People Helping Animals Helping People."
Paws for Humanity kicks of concert series to help provide emotional services year-round
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Combined with a new spreader, these tools are a big upgrade from this 47-year-old set of jaws.
New ‘Jaws of Life’ replacing ones bought 47-years-ago for Benton Charter Fire
Benton Township FD gets an upgrade to their rescue equipment.
Benton Township Fire gets an upgrade to their rescue equipment