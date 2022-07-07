WARNING: Porch pirates use ‘unordered package’ scam in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has issued a warning about an identity deception scam involving unordered packages.

In this scam, police say people are getting a package at their address that they did not order.

Then, someone shows up at the home claiming it’s their package.

The victim later finds out the package was ordered using their name, and credit card information/

Police say if you get a package addressed to you that you did not order, contact the sender and do not give the package to anyone who shows up claiming it was accidently sent to the wrong address.

You can report this scam to the Elkhart Police Department at (574) 295-7070.

