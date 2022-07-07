Advertisement

WARNING: Porch pirates use ‘unordered package’ scam in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has issued a warning about an identity deception scam involving unordered packages.

In this scam, police say people are getting a package at their address that they did not order.

Then, someone shows up at the home claiming it’s their package.

The victim later finds out the package was ordered using their name, and credit card information/

Police say if you get a package addressed to you that you did not order, contact the sender and do not give the package to anyone who shows up claiming it was accidently sent to the wrong address.

You can report this scam to the Elkhart Police Department at (574) 295-7070.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Gearhart
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified.
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified, will not be charged
Joe Hektor walks into hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand after being hit by a stray...
Mishawaka man shot outside Four Winds Field on Fourth of July speaks out
The small, odd-shaped parcel has just 22 feet of frontage.
St. Joseph County sells parcel of land to Notre Dame for $1

Latest News

FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Michigan governor hopeful pleads not guilty in Jan. 6 riot
Gerald R. Ford International Airport receives $8.5M for updates
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Today, Rain Returns Friday
Mom, daughter pair to bring charcuterie to your table
Mom, daughter pair to bring charcuterie to your table