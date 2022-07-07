TSA officials at South Bend Airport find 2 guns in carry-on luggage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TSA officials at the South Bend International Airport say they stopped a passenger from bringing two guns on a flight on Tuesday.

During a routine screening of carry-on luggage shortly after 6 a.m., a TSA officer spotted two handguns and immediately alerted Saint Joseph County Airport Public Safety.

An officer arrived and took possession of the bag. Both firearms were loaded, and the traveler—a Shipshewana resident—had a concealed carry permit.

The TSA may impose fines in scenarios like this.

These were the eighth and ninth firearms stopped at an SBN checkpoint this year.

“Bringing a gun to a security checkpoint is a serious offense,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Not only is it illegal to carry a gun through a security checkpoint, but it is also disruptive to the security operation. It delays the travelers in line when a gun is detected. Travelers should know better than to make such a careless and costly mistake.”

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

