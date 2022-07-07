Advertisement

St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Sweet Dreams Ministry receives $25,000 donation

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Vincent de Paul Society received a $25,000 check for its Sweet Dreams Ministry on Thursday.

The organization was a winner in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program. Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski was also in attendance to help present the check.

This past spring, 88,000 people placed more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, hundreds of communities across multiple states will be getting financial assistance.

The Sweet Dreams Ministry provides children in the community with beds to sleep in.

“I think we all, like, jumped up and down a little bit that we got it,” says Anne Watson, executive director for the St. Vincent de Paul Society. “We weren’t sure how it was going to go, but we were so grateful for all of our supporters, our volunteers, and our donors who took the time and made it a priority to help us be able to help others in our community.”

Since the Sweet Dreams Ministry began in 2017, over 400 beds have been distributed.

