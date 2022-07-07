Advertisement

Pringles wants spider that looks like mascot renamed

Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the...
Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the name change.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pringles is on a mission to rename a spider.

The potato chip company is asking people to sign a petition to rename the kidney garden spider to the Pringles spider, saying it looks like its mascot, Mr. P.

They pointed to its round white body and distinctive markings, including the massive mustache, as the reason.

Pringles is hoping the spider community will recognize the spider as their own.

The company is offering free chips to the first 1,500 who sign the petition - if it gets the name changed.

The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.
The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Gearhart
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified.
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified, will not be charged
Joe Hektor walks into hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand after being hit by a stray...
Mishawaka man shot outside Four Winds Field on Fourth of July speaks out
The small, odd-shaped parcel has just 22 feet of frontage.
St. Joseph County sells parcel of land to Notre Dame for $1

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden honors 17 Medal of Freedom recipients, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits
WARNING: Porch pirates use ‘unordered package’ scam in Elkhart