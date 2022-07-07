Paws for Humanity kicks off concert series to help provide emotional services year-round

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - An organization out of Three Oaks that offers animal-assisted therapy is holding a concert series.

Dale and Beth Welling started Paws for Humanity last year but have been planning the project for about three years, with a straightforward goal; to have a place where “people can help animals to help people.”

“We Like to use the animals to help people through transitional emotional times, which is different from other animal services in the area. They concentrate more on physical therapy; we work on emotional therapy,” said Dale Welling, co-founder of Paws for Humanity.

Paws for Humanity has been helping people heal emotionally, help them build social skills, and help to develop leadership skills. Now they’re inviting the public to see what they do.

“We’re going to have an open house every Saturday from now until the weather holds out.”

The open house will be held from 12-5 p.m., and all are welcome to come to spend time with the animals.

“So, our goal is to not only be able to help people within our communities but also schools, other organizations, churches, youth groups, and such, to develop programs that would assist their people through important times in their lives.”

And every other Sunday, they will host a concert at the sanctuary to raise funds for their Build the Barn project. This facility will have an indoor space for the animals as well as offices, so Paws for Humanity can help people all year round.

They host the first concert on July 24, and a different band will play every other Sunday until Sept 18.

The concerts will start at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. (gates at 4 p.m.).

“Not only do we have facilitators here that help work with animals and to introduce them to people, but we also have licensed therapists here as well.”

Animal-assisted therapy allows people to focus and understand the possibilities in life instead of the obstacles.

A wide variety of therapy animals at the sanctuary can help people do just that.

“A lot of people are just used to Equine-assisted therapy. I like to use all animals because not everyone enjoys horses, even though I do, but a lot of people feel more comfortable with cats, dogs, goats, and alpacas. They just feel like they can identify with them more, so that’s why there’s a variety here.”

They also have horses, donkeys, ducks, and chickens.

MilMar Post Buildings out of La Porte, IN, will be contracted to construct the new barn.

The cost of the new facility is estimated at $400,000.

Paws for Humanity is looking for volunteers. If you love animals and working outside in a positive environment, you can volunteer at Pawsforhumanity.org.

