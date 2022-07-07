Advertisement

Mom, daughter pair to bring charcuterie to your table

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It started with a love for cooking.

Now, a local mother and daughter partner to start a new charcuterie company called Boardgasm Charcuterie Elevated.

Maura Hoban, who was born and raised in South Bend, has been making charcuterie boards for several years.

Her mom, Monica Hoban, also from South Bend, quickly saw potential.

“And I told her, you really ought to make that a business,” said Monica.

This past February, Maura ran a Valentine’s Day promotion on Instagram and says interest grew quickly.

“I had an opportunity to start up the business and I just went for it,” said Maura.

Shortly after, Maura launched the company in Fort Lauderdale, where she currently lives.

“Anyone can throw meat and cheese on a board and call it charcuterie, but that’s not what we do. Everything is arranged...into a beautiful, artful, editable display,” said Maura.

Monica just opened a franchise in South Bend, which is also gaining traction.

“A lot of my love for cooking and culinary art started with her and that’s why it’s so cool to be partnering with her on this new venture and location,” said Maura.

“We are going out and finding the artisanal cheeses that maybe you haven’t tried before. We want you to experience new things. We want our boards to be beautiful,” said Monica.

They will custom make any board for you

They have gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options too.

“We are servicing all of Michiana, so if you have a boat up in St. Joe, let me know. I can deliver up there,” said Monica.

“I am so excited to bring this back to my hometown community and offer the entire community a luxury experience,” said Maura.

They offer pickup and delivery.

If you would like to place an order, click here.

