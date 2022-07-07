Medical Moment: Burn victim receives breakthrough treatment to regrow skin

(WNDU) - Last November, 53-year-old Rogelio Garcia suffered life altering burns to most of his body. At best, patients with deep burns have just over 60 percent chance of survival.

Garcia’s was only 20 percent.

However, his doctors were able to give him a fighting chance by doing something remarkable - growing his own skin.

“Our local firefighters found him on fire and unconscious,” said Clifford Sheckter, MD, the associate director of Regional Burn Center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

“I feel only the fire go up my body. Right here,” Garcia recalled.

“65 percent to 70 percent of his total body surface area was burned,” Dr. Sheckter said.

At the time, burn specialist Dr. Clifford Sheckter said Garcia’s chance for survival was 20 percent. The hospital worked tirelessly to save him then, remove dead tissue. That left doctors with a unique challenge.

“You only have 30 percent of your skin available to take to heal the rest of that,” Dr. Sheckter explained.

Skin grafts alone couldn’t cover the wounds, so doctors used an innovative treatment called Epicel. 5,000 sq. centimeters of his skin was grown inside a lab, all originating from the stem cells of Garcia’s own skin.

“The outer layer of our skin is called the epidermis, is one of the few tissues in our body that can actually regenerate,” Dr. Sheckter said.

This was just one of nine operations that Garcia had while he was in a coma for two months.

“My brother told me everything that happened. I survived. That’s wonderful,” Garcia said.

After lots of physical therapy, Garcia was released from the hospital just four months after his accident. Doctors credit the Epicel treatment and his determination for his quick progress.

“Rogelio is an absolute fighter,” Sheckter said.

Dr. Sheckter says donor skin can never heal a burn because the body always rejects donor skin. Burn patients who undergo their treatment have shown an increased survival rate at more than 80 percent.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.