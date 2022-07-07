Advertisement

George Clooney’s Batman suit up for auction

The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being...
The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being auctioned off.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An infamous item from the movie industry can be yours for the right price.

The Batman costume worn by George Clooney in the 1997 film “Batman & Robin” is up for grabs, thanks to Heritage Auctions.

The suit, repeatedly ridiculed for its exaggerated plastic nipples, has an opening bid of $40,000.

An official with Heritage Auctions calls it the most famous Batman costume ever made, and one that even Clooney himself has made fun of over the years.

Other props from Batman movies, including the walking cane used by Jim Carrey’s Riddler in “Batman Forever,” are also being auctioned off.

Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction is scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Gearhart
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified.
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified, will not be charged
Joe Hektor walks into hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand after being hit by a stray...
Mishawaka man shot outside Four Winds Field on Fourth of July speaks out
The small, odd-shaped parcel has just 22 feet of frontage.
St. Joseph County sells parcel of land to Notre Dame for $1

Latest News

Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits
WARNING: Porch pirates use ‘unordered package’ scam in Elkhart
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden honors 17 Medal of Freedom recipients, including Biles, McCain
Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the...
Pringles wants spider that looks like mascot renamed
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album