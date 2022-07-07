First ever ‘Mural Mania’ continues to makeover South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is receiving a mural makeover.

The city’s first-ever “Mural Mania” event is underway.

The city will have four new murals come Monday morning, painted by handpicked artists from across the nation.

The wonderous face of a little girl now graces one back door of Cloud Walking Coffee in River Park. When the other door is done, she will be holding a jar of fireflies.

“So, when I first came to Indiana, I saw fireflies for the first time and I was just amazed, cause, it just looked so magical to me, just seeing little lights flashing so, I’ve got to paint something like that,” Artist Daniel Toledo, also known as Mister Toledo, told 16 News Now.

Daniel Toledo came all the way from Los Angeles to paint a mural in South Bend. Perhaps it takes an out-of-towner to remind us of things we take for granted.

“Cherish all the beautiful memories when you’re like little kids and adult you know because you’ll look back and It just brings like a smile to your face,” Toledo said.

When a mural is added to the mix, brick buildings that tend to all look alike, become more like snowflakes—no two are the same.

The Mural Mania organizer is an artist who pretty much has a Michiana mural monopoly at present.

“This is like one of the biggest and most important things to of why I’m doing this is because, I like, now people can’t say I have the only murals in town. I want other artists to come in too,” explained Alex Ann Allen, the Curator of Mural Mania.

The South Bend Civic Theater Building has been around for more than 100 years and is itself considered a work or art.

Yet, the biggest mural—one some 35-feet high—is being painted there.

“The nice thing is, this is not part of the original civic historic building, this addition was put in as our scene shop when we came into the building in 2006,” said Civic Theater Director Aaron Nichols.

It was felt that taking part in the mural movement would be a way to keep the theater relevant in the eyes of the next generation.

“Because sometimes grandfather organizations like ours you know, you start to kind of feel like you’re not, you’re not hip with the kids or whatever, you know, and so I’m thinking, oh my gosh, people are going to stand here and Instagram, you know, this cool, you know, beautiful mural and hopefully they’ll start to say hey, the civic is somewhere I want to be.”

The original plans for Mural Mania called for five new murals, but one of the artists came down with COVID.

That project at the Garage Arcade and Bar will be completed at a later date.

This week, murals are being painted at the Hammer and Quill, Cloud Walking Coffee, the South Bend Civic Theater, and the Cellar.

