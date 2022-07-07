First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Today, Rain Returns Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A few areas of patchy fog to begin the morning. Be safe as visibilities will change across the area. Skies will be partly cloudy for much of the day with increasing clouds later in the afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain. Most of today will be dry. Temperatures during the afternoon will reach into the middle 80s with a heat index near or just above 90 degrees. The humidity stays high for today. A shower or two will become possible later in the evening. High of 86 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds during the evening with a few showers possible after midnight. Scattered showers and potentially a brief thunderstorm are possible during the early morning. Low of 67 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers during the early morning with periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder likely through the late morning and early afternoon. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible. Temperatures will hang in the 70s and low 80s as the showers move eastward by the afternoon. A few scattered showers will linger into the evening as clouds begin to clear through the overnight hours. Rainfall could top out over an inch in parts of Michiana through Friday evening. Once the rain moves out the weekend is mainly dry and sunny. High of 81 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds continue to clear during the morning with lots of sunshine and just a few high clouds throughout the day. Temperatures in the lower 80s with lower humidity as well. A nice beginning to the weekend. High of 81 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying warm and dry through the weekend with highs back into the middle to upper 80s through the first part of next week. Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms comes into play late Monday evening and into Tuesday. Most of next week will be dry and feature temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 6th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 86

Wednesday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 0.14″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.