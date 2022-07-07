Excitement in the air ahead of this weekend’s ‘America Freedom Fest’

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, A-10 aircrafts arrived for the “America Freedom Fest”.

Thousands of planes will be participating in the air show this weekend at Goshen’s airport. Organizers of the event are excited to welcome the military and fans this weekend for a unique experience!

“We’re just excited to put this back on,” said Chris Shakley, the executive director of the Goshen Air Show. “We’re excited to do this for Goshen and the area. We’re looking for a fantastic turnout for the fans and fantastic air show for the fans.”

“It would be pretty rare for us to come to Goshen, Indiana,” said Maj. Haden Fullam, the commander and pilot of the A-10 demonstration team. “We normally do 20 airshows a year. This is one of our 20 and I don’t know the last time an A-10 team has been here so it’s awfully exciting to come back and some folks who haven’t gotten up closer will see them for the first time.”

The air show will kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. The air show will be followed by fireworks.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults with reduced prices for kids and veterans.

