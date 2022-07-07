Creative Services Writer/Videographer/Editor

Job Category: Creative Services

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

WNDU has been awarded “Station of the Year” twice by the Indiana Broadcasters Association. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Get your creative juices flowing by joining the WNDU-TV Creative Services team. If you have a passion for writing, shooting, and editing compelling commercials and promos, this is for you! Duties will include working with clients and WNDU Sales and Creative Services staff to conceptualize, write, shoot, and edit commercials, promos, and digital videos. The ideal candidate must be well versed in videography, lighting, graphic design, and nonlinear editing and be able to write compelling advertising copy. Experience with Adobe Creative Suite preferred.

• Coordinate commercial creation with WNDU Sales staff and clients

• Write, shoot, design, and edit commercials for WNDU clients

• Contribute to station image and public service campaign production

• Completed training in videography, lighting, and nonlinear editing

• Marketing, videography and lighting, editing and graphics experience preferred

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

