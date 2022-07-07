Advertisement

Avanti enthusiasts celebrating 60th anniversary of Studebaker sports car

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the start of the Studebaker Avanti 60th Anniversary Homecoming!

Enthusiasts of the car are said to be coming from across the country to host seminars, display their own, and even buy one. The three-day event runs through Saturday and will be filled with auctions, seminars, and photo-ops.

The last Studebaker-Based Avanti rolled off the assembly line in 1964, with the Mustang-Based being discontinued in 2006.

Mike Baker, the event’s organizer, says being a part of the club is like family.

“It’s great to get everybody together again,” Baker says. “It’s a family reunion type of event. Every five years, the Avanti Club—the Indiana Chapter—puts on events in South Bend. So, we’re just really excited about being home in South Bend again for the 60th anniversary.”

The festivities kicked off Thursday with a Polish buffet at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend. The event will conclude with a celebration dinner on Saturday.

