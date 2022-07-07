Advertisement

ADVISORY: Weko Beach tests positive for high levels of E. coli

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - People are being advised not to swim at Weko Beach in Berrien County.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Weko Beach and Campground said that weekly water samples conducted by the Berrien County Health Department have resulted in abnormal results.

The beach has tested positive for high levels of E. coli.

Another sample is scheduled to be taken on Thursday.

