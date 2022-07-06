Wednesday’s Child: Dillion needs a new family

(WNDU) - Some foster kids wait years in the care of the state before they are matched with a forever family. Indiana Adoption Program and Grant Me Hope are trying to help share their stories so that they can get adopted.

Dillion is now 11 years old. He’s an energetic kid who wants a family who will play games with him.

“My favorite sport is basketball and football. I like to play also with my friends,” said Dillion. “My friends think I’m really fast.”

Dillion is a fan of SpongeBob, but he also likes to play outside with his firetruck. Dillion would like to be a public servant someday.

“I want to be a cop. My dad was a real cop,” said Dillion.

Dillion is described as energetic and loving. Once he gets to know people he will be talkative and share his sense of humor.

If you would like to learn more about Dillion, contact the Indiana Adoption Program:

Indiana Adoption Program - Dillion

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.