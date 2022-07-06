Advertisement

St. Joe Co. Prosecutor’s Office agrees to bench trial for suspect in Grace Ross murder

Anthony Hutchens
Anthony Hutchens(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has agreed to a 15-year-old murder suspect’s request to have his case decided by a judge instead of a jury.

Anthony Hutchens has been charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Child Molesting, a level 3 felony, for his role in the March 12, 2021, death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. He is being tried as an adult.

Hutchens petitioned the court with this request back on May 6. On Wednesday, prosecutors say that request was granted after consulting with the victim’s family.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level 3 felony is three to 16 years.

If the waiver of jury trial is accepted by the court, a judge will make the determination of whether Hutchens is guilty or not guilty after the presentation of evidence.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Michigan Power
Indiana Michigan Power crews restore power to most affected by massive outage
Goshen man killed in Elkhart County crash
The suspect walks along Capital carrying an airsoft rifle on July 4th.
‘Armed incident’ on Capital Ave. ends peacefully
18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified.
Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified, will not be charged

Latest News

Elizabeth Gearhart’s last known contact was on April 25, 2022, in South Bend, but her...
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Four Winds Field on...
South Bend Police investigating shooting near Four Winds Field on 4th of July
South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that they believed happened in the 3800 block of...
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
I&M working to restore power to Michiana residents after overnight storms