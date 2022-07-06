St. Joe Co. Prosecutor’s Office agrees to bench trial for suspect in Grace Ross murder

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has agreed to a 15-year-old murder suspect’s request to have his case decided by a judge instead of a jury.

Anthony Hutchens has been charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Child Molesting, a level 3 felony, for his role in the March 12, 2021, death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. He is being tried as an adult.

Hutchens petitioned the court with this request back on May 6. On Wednesday, prosecutors say that request was granted after consulting with the victim’s family.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level 3 felony is three to 16 years.

If the waiver of jury trial is accepted by the court, a judge will make the determination of whether Hutchens is guilty or not guilty after the presentation of evidence.

