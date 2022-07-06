Advertisement

South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

Elizabeth Gearhart
Elizabeth Gearhart(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help finding a missing 39-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Gearhart’s last known contact was on April 25, 2022, in South Bend, but her disappearance was just recently reported to the South Bend Police Department.

Elizabeth is 4′10″ and weighs 116 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her lower back.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Michigan Power
Indiana Michigan Power crews restore power to most affected by massive outage
Goshen man killed in Elkhart County crash
The suspect walks along Capital carrying an airsoft rifle on July 4th.
‘Armed incident’ on Capital Ave. ends peacefully
18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody
Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash.
Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash

Latest News

Each week throughout the month of July, participants are encouraged to complete different...
ADEC kicks off virtual fundraiser
South Bend Police investigating shooting near Four Winds Field on 4th of July
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: AM Storms, Warm and Humid by Afternoon