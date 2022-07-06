South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help finding a missing 39-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Gearhart’s last known contact was on April 25, 2022, in South Bend, but her disappearance was just recently reported to the South Bend Police Department.

Elizabeth is 4′10″ and weighs 116 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her lower back.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

