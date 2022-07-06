South Bend Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that they believed happened in the 3800 block of Ford Street on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police at (574) 235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

