South Bend Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

So far, 33 people have applied for the position of director of the South Bend Community Police Review Board.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that they believed happened in the 3800 block of Ford Street on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police at (574) 235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

