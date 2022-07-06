Advertisement

Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Big changes are coming to the Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue.

On Tuesday, the Mishawaka Common Council approved zoning changes.

There are plans to convert the hotel into a multi-family apartment building.

Over the years, there has been interest to redevelop the property.

“As we all know this has been kind of a challenging site in the city. It has been on the market many years,” said John Piraccini with Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate.

The project will be completed in two phases.

First, developers will rehab the existing building.

Then they will put up a new building along the river.

“The first building is going to have about 60 units in it, give or take...the second building about 40...and might have two or three bedrooms...Parking is a little tight, but we’ve been working on that. Trying to make that area look a lot nicer,” said Piraccini.

While there are residents currently living inside the building, they will not be displaced during construction.

“The building is almost split up in sections, like three floors split in half, so it’s taking a hard look at where we can shift people...plenty of space to move people in,” said Piraccini.

Units will go at market rate.

So, what’s next?

“Going to take a look at tax abatement, but we’ve got to work on numbers more specifically,” said Piraccini.

Developers said they hope to be finished with the first building by early 2024 and will start construction for the second building later that year.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Michigan Power
Indiana Michigan Power crews restore power to most affected by massive outage
Goshen man killed in Elkhart County crash
The suspect walks along Capital carrying an airsoft rifle on July 4th.
‘Armed incident’ on Capital Ave. ends peacefully
18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody
Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash.
Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Four Winds to open new recruitment center in South Bend.
Four Winds to open new recruitment center in South Bend
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment.
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
Airsoft gunman identified, will not be charged.
Airsoft gunman identified, will not be charged