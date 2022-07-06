Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Big changes are coming to the Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue.

On Tuesday, the Mishawaka Common Council approved zoning changes.

There are plans to convert the hotel into a multi-family apartment building.

Over the years, there has been interest to redevelop the property.

“As we all know this has been kind of a challenging site in the city. It has been on the market many years,” said John Piraccini with Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate.

The project will be completed in two phases.

First, developers will rehab the existing building.

Then they will put up a new building along the river.

“The first building is going to have about 60 units in it, give or take...the second building about 40...and might have two or three bedrooms...Parking is a little tight, but we’ve been working on that. Trying to make that area look a lot nicer,” said Piraccini.

While there are residents currently living inside the building, they will not be displaced during construction.

“The building is almost split up in sections, like three floors split in half, so it’s taking a hard look at where we can shift people...plenty of space to move people in,” said Piraccini.

Units will go at market rate.

So, what’s next?

“Going to take a look at tax abatement, but we’ve got to work on numbers more specifically,” said Piraccini.

Developers said they hope to be finished with the first building by early 2024 and will start construction for the second building later that year.

