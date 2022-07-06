Advertisement

Proceeds from Four Winds Invitational to be donated to Beacon Children’s Hospital

Personal connection sparks partnership for good
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some of the best female golfers in the game will descend upon South Bend Country Club next month for the 11th edition of the Four Winds Invitational.

And once again, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos are teaming up to donate the proceeds of the event to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

The proceeds from the previous event combined with this year will go to buy a new quad car ambulance with NICU abilities.

Scott Brewer, a Pokagon citizen, explained how and why this partnership for good got started.

“We had a young citizen that was in the ICU,” Brewer said. “He was in a coma for four days. Most of the tribal leaders at that time came through and saw him. We were talking, and as we sat there hoping for the best, which the best did come out, that child was actually my son.

“The tribal leaders said we should get together and look at how we want to partner, what we want to partner,” he added. “So, the importance is not just my son, it’s the hundreds and thousands of children that this children’s hospital caters to.”

The Four Winds Invitational at South Bend Country Club will take place from Aug. 12-14.

