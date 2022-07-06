Mishawaka man shot outside Four Winds Field on Fourth of July speaks out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fourth of July at Four Winds Fields was Mishawaka resident Joe Hektor’s idea of having a good time with his family.

“We were just having a fun family night at Four Winds Field waiting for the fireworks. We had my family out there, my sister’s family out there, one of my daughter’s friends and it was all going good,” Hektor said.

But when it came time to leave, Hektor’s night took an expected turn.

“It was all going good, great time with the fireworks. We were just walking out towards our car, a lady came up behind me and said excuse me, do you need some help? I was like, what do you mean? And I looked down and there was blood everywhere,” Hektor recalled.

Without even knowing it, Hektor says he had been bleeding for quite some time.

“With it being Fourth of July, I had no idea what happened,” Hektor said.

Hektor was hit in the hand by a stray bullet, this X-ray later confirming that at the hospital. There alongside him, was his wife, Mary Hektor.

“I called 911. Told the kids to sit behind a tree and try to stay safe and then, grateful that Cubs workers came out and saying what can we do. I was telling Joe earlier that day that we heard about the shooting in Chicago and literally just asked myself, do we really want to go to the game tonight? What are the odds something is going to happen there? What are the odds something is going to happen to us if we did go? And so then it did and I was like wow, you never really expect that,” Mary Hektor said.

Hektor says his main concern from that night was not only the safety of his kids, but the safety of many others walking behind him just feet away from the very bullet that could have took an innocent life.

“I’m just glad it was my hand, there were a lot of kids out there. And people need to be a lot more careful. I’m just grateful it wasn’t a kid and it was my hand,” Hektor says.

The shooting is under investigation by the South Bend Police Department. At this time, no one is in custody.

