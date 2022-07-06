Advertisement

Meijer Baseball Academy holding camp at Four Winds Field

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the most popular baseball camps in Michiana is back for the summer!

The three-day Meijer Baseball Academy is being held at Four Winds Field.

Over the course of the camp, kids will learn about hitting, pitching, catching, and baserunning. They will also learn a lot about teamwork.

“A lot of what it comes down to in these camps is teamwork, building relationships, and working together,” says Chris Hagstrom, assistant general manager for the South Bend Cubs. “You see a lot of kids that kind of focus on just themselves. And in this camp, we try to focus on the team effort, being good teammates, no bullying. We want to make sure that it’s not just about baseball, but what you can take off the field and into the classroom.”

Another camp is scheduled for July 27-29. It has already sold out.

