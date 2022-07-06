Medical Moment: The spinal cord surgery that saved a Top Gun instructor’s life

(WNDU) - When someone suffers a severe spinal cord injury, most of us think about the impact on their arms and legs.

But spinal cord injuries often affect breathing.

In fact, breathing issues are the number one cause of death for a person with a spinal cord injury.

Now, a surgeon has pioneered a specialized procedure that restores the ability for some injured patients to once again breathe on their own.

At age 29, William “Buddy” Marshall was living his childhood dream. After eight years as a naval aviator he had just become a Top Gun instructor. But six months into his new position, a driver fleeing police slammed into Buddy’s car at 100 mph. He doesn’t even remember the accident.

“My day-to-day memory didn’t come back for about a month,” William Jordan “Buddy” Marshall said.

The damage was done.

He was paralyzed from the neck down and needed a ventilator to breathe. Doctor Matthew Kaufman is a pioneer in a specialized surgery that helps injured people breathe more easily by repairing the delicate phrenic nerves that run on either side of the diaphragm. Dr. Kaufman is a FACS reconstructive surgeon at the Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“The phrenic nerve’s job is to transmit the electrical impulse from our brain to cause the diaphragm to contract and to allow the lung to fill with air,” said Dr. Kaufman.

Using microscopic sutures, Doctor Kaufman reconstructed the nerves, which are the size of a strand of spaghetti.

“Basically, we can get nerves to work again, similar to doing electrical wiring - rewiring in your house,” Dr. Kaufman explained.

In Buddy’s case, surgeons also implanted a stimulator to treat the diaphragm muscle and help it contract. While Buddy hasn’t regained mobility in the seven years since the incident, the phrenic nerve graft has improved his quality of life.

“Just ease of living with spinal cord injury, being able to be off the vent when I need to is huge,” Buddy said. “You just have to take it day by day and aim for the good days.”

And believe that medical advances will allow injured bodies to continue to heal.

New research by Northwestern University scientists has resulted in a game-changing innovation: an injection that uses “dancing molecules” to repair spinal tissue and reverse paralysis.

The treatment has already been shown to work in mice. Paralyzed mice regained their ability to walk four weeks after an injection of the new treatment.

Injected as a liquid, the molecules came together in a solution to form tiny fiber structures (called nanofibers) that surrounded the spinal cord.

The researchers discovered that the motion of molecules within the nanofibers could be controlled by changing their chemical structure. It turned out that molecules that moved most — “danced” more — were more likely to signal cells via proteins called receptors, resulting in a more effective treatment.

Samuel Stupp, a professor of materials science and engineering, chemistry, medicine, and biomedical engineering at Northwestern who led the study, is already in the process of applying for FDA approval to test the therapy in human subjects who have few other treatment options.

