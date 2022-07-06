Advertisement

Man who caused ‘long gun’ disturbance on Capital Ave. identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the identity of a man taken into custody by police on Independence Day after carrying a weapon into a restaurant has been released.

South Bend Police arrested Stenis Lowery, 37, on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave.

Stenis Lowery, 37, of South Bend, courtesy of the St. Joseph County Jail.
According to authorities, restaurant employees believed the man was armed with a shotgun. The man then ignored requests to leave the premises. The restaurant’s staff then proceeded to go outside and call police.

After inspecting the weapon, authorities determined Lowery was carrying an airsoft gun around.

Earlier that day, off Capital Ave., police were called to deal with this same individual. The police responded to reports of a man walking around with what appeared to be a shotgun.

On Tuesday, the county determined it will not press charges against Lowery.

