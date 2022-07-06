‘Indiana’s Cool North’ billboard campaign launches on Toll Road

INDIANA (WNDU) - A new billboard campaign aims to drive more Toll Road travelers to northern Indiana gems that are concealed to many out-of-towners.

“It’s quite an opportunity to transform our image, our perception and build on the quality of life and quality of place work that’s going on in all of our communities across the region,” remarked Dan Bearss, executive director of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission (NITDC).

Titled “Indiana’s Cool North,” the campaign features several Toll Road billboards stationed between South Bend and Portage that show picturesque destinations in LaPorte County, such as the beaches along Lake Michigan, inland lakes, the Blue Chip Casino, along with the Great Lakes Grand Prix boat race.

“Instead of looking up at a billboard that’s advertising an attorney maybe, or some bookstore or something like that, they’re looking up and getting a vision of a very aesthetic Washington Park or lakes or something like that,” said Jack Arnett, CEO of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

NITDC and the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed together on the three-year ad campaign that is federally funded for at least two years.

Not only is the initiative about boosting tourism, Bearss said the goal of “Cool North” is also to encourage people to live in the area.

“We want them to then think about moving here, working for one of our companies, which badly needs to recruit more talent and, and then hopefully, maybe relocate a business here,” he said.

Arnett thinks new visitors will be pleasantly surprised by “Cool North” hospitality.

“We’ve got a lot to offer. I think folks come to our county, and they find out they’re going to feel welcome. And they’re going to want to come back, and all that helps to drive our economic impact in the, in the county,” Arnett said.

