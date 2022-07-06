Advertisement

I&M working to restore power to Michiana residents after overnight storms

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power employees are working to restore power to thousands of residents in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan after powerful storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

As of 10 a.m., I&M has restored service to about 25 percent of the 19,400 customers who lost service.

The majority of those without power are in the hard-hit Fort Wayne area. However, I&M says there are still more than 2,000 customers without power in the South Bend/Elkhart area and Southwest Michigan.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers:

  • Fort Wayne Area: 11,800 (estimated restoration time: 11 p.m. Thursday)
  • South Bend/Elkhart Area: 950 (estimated restoration time: 11 p.m. Wednesday)
  • Southwest Michigan: 1,470 (estimated restoration time: 11 p.m. Wednesday)

You can follow updates on outage numbers by clicking here.

I&M also says you can monitor the status of your outage at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App and you can sign up for text and email alerts on the app or at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.

